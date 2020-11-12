If you've been trying to buy a PS5 over the last few weeks and today on launch day, you probably noticed how difficult it's been. There aren't any units available in-store because of COVID-19 and online stock sells out within a minute. Those of you lucky enough to get a PS5 in your checkout cart may then encounter website errors. Ultimately, you're left without a PS5.

A PS5 just isn't worth $1,000. It might not even be worth $500 for some.

Many systems have been bought up by bots or resellers looking to make a quick buck. A quick search on eBay for PS5 shows us countless PS5 listings asking for well over $1,000 at the very least. Some people are asking for upwards of $1,500, three times the $499 MSRP. The same goes for the PS5 Digital Edition, which normally retails for $399 MSRP but is selling for over $1,000. It's still cheaper than the regular PS5, but still not enough to warrant you going for reseller.

As much as I lauded the console in my PS5 review, it just isn't worth $1,000. In fact, given the state the economy is in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I'd wager for a lot of people it isn't worth $500, either. Nearly every game on PS5 right now, barring Demon's Souls and Godfall, is also available on PS4. The PS4 isn't suddenly obsolete because the PS5 came out, and Sony has committed to bringing its biggest upcoming games, like Horizon Forbidden West, for the next couple of years its last-gen system.