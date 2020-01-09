Today, Sony announced in a press release that Veronica Rogers is now head of global business operations at PlayStation. Rogers is a sales veteran from companies like Dell and Microsoft, with over 20 years of experience leading sales teams and planning on a global scale. According to the press release, Rogers will be working to change PlayStation's previously regionalized global culture into a streamlined system while reporting directly to Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

"The PlayStation brand is one of the most beloved in the world and I am excited to join a company that has such a passionate community, legendary history, and an amazing leadership team," said Veronica Rogers, Senior Vice President of Global Business Operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment. "My experience leading global sales organizations will help excel the PlayStation business and deliver the best gaming experiences to fans across the world."

The past several months have seen major leadership changes at PlayStation as Shawn Layden, Chairman of Sony Worldwide Studios, departed unexpectedly. Shuhei Yoshida, President of Sony Worldwide Studios, has stepped down and taken on a new role at PlayStation working with indie developers, while Hermen Hulst, co-founder of Guerrilla Games, is now Head of Sony Worldwide Studios.

"Veronica brings a wealth of experience leading global sales organizations, managing strategic partnerships, developing innovative business models, and building world class teams," said Jim Ryan. "She will play a crucial role in scaling the business and I'm thrilled she has brought her expertise to the PlayStation family."

Rogers is being hired at a time just ahead of the next generation of console games from Sony and Microsoft. Sony has slowly released bits and pieces of information on the PlayStation but has not yet had a full reveal event. Jim Ryan has stated that more will be shared in the months to come before the PlayStation 5's scheduled release in Holiday 2020.

