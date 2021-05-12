It's been six months since the PS5 hit online markets (and a few store shelves), and things haven't gone quite as Sony wanted thanks to supply issues and numerous game delays. However, Sony has a lot to look forward to.

In an interview with Wired, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst said that the group has around 25 titles in development, nearly half of which are entirely new IP. This is even after delays due to the pandemic and the shift to working from home.

"There's an incredible amount of variety originating from different regions," Hulst said. "Big, small, different genres."

It's unclear if this refers to previously unannounced titles or if it includes upcoming games like Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which is due out in August. The game, developed by Ember Lab, noted to Wired that the game started out as just on the PS4, but Sony encouraged the developers to have it for the PS5, too.