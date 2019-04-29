Best answer: Nope! PlayStation Plus is not necessary for streaming to Twitch. However, if you are considering streaming multiplayer games with your friends or playing games online with stream viewers, then you would want to pick up a Plus subscription. It is not needed for solo games.

Streaming from your PS4 to Twitch

Streaming gameplay to Twitch has been made simple. There is no need for PlayStation Plus unless you are looking to play with friends and viewers in online games. To start streaming on your PlayStation 4:

Press the Share button on your controller. Then select Broadcast Gameplay. A menu will pop up giving you the option of where you'd like to stream to: Twitch or Ustream. Just connect your PlayStation and Twitch accounts and you are good to go!

Connect with your viewers

When you decide to stream on your PS4, you can also connect a PlayStation camera if you'd like to share video of yourself with the viewers. The options on your PS4 will let you enable or disable this feature with the click of a button. When you stream with the cam, it will create a small picture in picture window in the bottom right corner of your screen. It's out of the way of most games important user interface features.

In the options you can also mute and activate the PS4 mic, mute your games sound, set comments to visible (which will show up in a panel on the right side of your screen), and send links to Twitter and Facebook as well as add your own comments. When you are done with your stream, you end the broadcast just by pressing the Share button. PlayStation has done well to streamline the setup and make it easy to stream from their console. Now stream your heart out!