Sony has unveiled a planned expansion of PlayStation Now, its cloud game streaming service for PlayStation 4 and Windows PCs. Since its 2014 debut, the service has hit 12 regions worldwide, spanning Europe, North America, and Asia. Six new European countries are now among the latest additions, amid growing industry-wide cloud investments.

PlayStation Now is headed to Spain, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden, on track for "later this year." Although yet to commit to a formal launch date, Sony has outlined plans to host regional beta testing in early February. Sign-ups are now live for the six countries, via a PS Now beta portal.

The PlayStation Now catalog now spans over 600 entries, including titles launched on PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4 consoles. Accessible both on PlayStation 4 and Windows PCs, the service now sits among the top cloud gaming solutions available. With Microsoft, Google, and other firms yet to ship full services, Sony continues to scale its strong foundation.

New PlayStation Now users can start via a free seven-day trial, with monthly subscriptions at $20 per month.

