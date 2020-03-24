What you need to know
- As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and far more people staying at home, online networks are seeing increased traffic.
- Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has announced that PlayStation is working with European internet providers during this time.
- Because of this, PlayStation users may start seeing lower download speeds.
Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan announced today that PlayStation is working with internet service providers in Europe to make sure networks stay stable. As a result of this, PlayStations users might start seeing lower download speeds than they usually get.
"We believe it is important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are practicing social distancing and are becoming more reliant on internet access," Ryan says on PlayStation Blog. "Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and their doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone."
While this may be disappointing, it's certainly understandable given the increased strain networks are under. We'll keep you posted on any further updates for this situation.
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations, which is perfect to start saving up for PlayStation 5 games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
All the differences between the types of folding devices
Folding phones and PCs are only just started to gain steam, and we've already seen some interesting designs come out of major manufacturers. Whether they're using two screens or one, a vertical fold or horizontal, here are some of the biggest differences among them.
Should you buy a foldable phone in 2020?
Foldables are exciting, but they're not yet mainstream products. That means for most people, the best phone to buy in 2020 is a "traditional" non-folding smartphone.
Instagram now lets you browse posts with friends while video chatting
During the coronavirus pandemic, Instagram has stepped up removing posts with misinformation and banning misleading ads. It has also added a new Co-Watching feature, which allows you to browse posts with your friends while having a video chat.
Basic black to limited ed., here's every color PS4 controller you can buy
Sony has come out with dozens of Dualshock 4 colors and designs, some are beautiful and some not so much. We aren't here to judge, just to let you know every PS4 controller color you can get your hands on today.