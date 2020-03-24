PlayStation logoSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

What you need to know

  • As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and far more people staying at home, online networks are seeing increased traffic.
  • Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has announced that PlayStation is working with European internet providers during this time.
  • Because of this, PlayStation users may start seeing lower download speeds.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan announced today that PlayStation is working with internet service providers in Europe to make sure networks stay stable. As a result of this, PlayStations users might start seeing lower download speeds than they usually get.

"We believe it is important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are practicing social distancing and are becoming more reliant on internet access," Ryan says on PlayStation Blog. "Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and their doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone."

While this may be disappointing, it's certainly understandable given the increased strain networks are under. We'll keep you posted on any further updates for this situation.

