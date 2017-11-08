The PlayStation App has always been something of an eyesore, but the latest 17.11.0 update finally fixes that.

No matter how big of a PlayStation fan you are, there's no denying that the PlayStation App has been ugly as sin for far too long at this point. Sony's made solid improvements to PlayStation Messages and Communities, but the main PlayStation App has continued to look like something that hadn't been updated since the days of Gingerbread.

Thankfully, with the latest 17.11.0 update, the PlayStation App has been completely redone with an interface that looks like it actually belongs in 2017.

The app is now broken up into four main sections – What's New, Friends, Notifications, and Profile. What's New functions similar to the page by the same name on your PS4, showcasing new games you might be interested in, trophies your friends have received, status updates, and more.

You access these different pages from the bottom navigation bar, and tapping on the PlayStation icon in the middle will reveal a menu for seeing upcoming events, looking at your trophies, going to the PlayStation Store, etc. Also present here are quick links to Sony's other PlayStation apps, including PlayStation Messages, Communities, the new Second Screen app, PS Video, and PS Vue.

The update is available now on the Google Play Store, and as long as you're running Android 4.1 or later, you should be able to download it without any issues at all.

