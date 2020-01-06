PlayStation logoSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

What you need to know

  • Some new photos have appeared online, possibly showing the design of the PlayStation 5 controller.
  • The controller matches the design released in an earlier patent by Sony.
  • We still don't know the official name of the controller, but it's almost certainly called the DualShock 5.

New photos have appeared online, purportedly posted by someone who works as a cleaner. These photos show another look at the now-confirmed PlayStation 5 devkit, as well as an up-close look at the PlayStation 5 controller. You can see the different images in the post below.

PlayStation 5 devkit PlayStation 5 controllers postSource: Imgur

A few weeks ago, we reported on a patent filed by Sony that showed a new controller design. The controller in these pictures matches images in the patent, adding to its credibility. They do not however match the other patent recently filed, which showed additional buttons on the back of the controller.

Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

While Sony has not officially confirmed the name, it seems incredibly likely that it'll be called the DualShock 5, given the naming convention of every past PlayStation controller since the first DualShock. Mark Cerny, lead architect of the PlayStation 5, has talked about improvements coming with this controller, including USC-C charging and haptic feedback in the triggers and sticks.

We'll continue to wait for an official announcement on PlayStation regarding all the details on the next controller. PlayStation 5 is set to launch sometime in Holiday 2020.

PlayStation 5: Everything we know so far

