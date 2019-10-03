Google has a penance for interesting naming schemes, whether that's for Android itself or their hardware. Famed leaker Evan Blass posted an official render for the newest official color on October 2, and it'll apparently be called "Oh So Orange."

Google used the new color back on September 17 in an ad on Times Square announcing the event date for the Pixel 4. We had seen this color previously in leaked videos as well, only in those the shade seemed a bit more vibrant than it does in this new render.

Along with Oh So Orange, we've also seen an all-black color for the Pixel 4 and a black/white combo that harkens back to the Pixel 2 XL from 2017.

We will see what the shade looks like in person on October 15 when Google hosts its 2019 hardware event. We know a bit from previous leaks of the phone in terms of its gestures with Motion Sense and that it will have a face unlock feature when it is released. It will be great to see how Google ties it all together when it is officially revealed.

