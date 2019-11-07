What you need to know
- One of Pixel 4's headline features, the new astrophotography mode, is now available on older Pixel smartphones as well.
- In addition to the astrophotography mode, Google Camera 7.2 has also added social sharing to the older Pixels.
- The Camera 7.2 update is currently rolling out to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 2 series phones.
Just as it had promised, Google has started rolling out (via 9to5Google) version 7.2 of its Camera app for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 2 series smartphones on the Play Store. While the Pixel 4 and 4 XL received the Google Camera 7.2 soon after they went on sale last month, older Pixel phones had so far been stuck on version 6.3 of the app.
The Google Camera 7.2 update brings nearly all the features that are available on the Pixel 4 series phones, including the astrophotography mode. However, the first thing that you will notice when you update the app will be the refreshed interface.
The latest version of the Google Camera app moves the mode switcher to the bottom and comes with redesigned zoom and exposure sliders as well. You will also find social sharing options on the bottom right. The feature basically lets you quickly share your photos with friends and family on apps such as Messages, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram.
The biggest highlight, of course, is the new astrophotography mode, which lets you capture some great photos of stars and other astronomical objects. All you will have to do is enable Night Sight and point your phone at the night sky while keeping it as steady as you possibly can.
