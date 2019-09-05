Google's taken an interesting approach to the Pixel 4 this year by sharing an official render of the device and then releasing a teaser video to highlight a couple of its biggest features. Even so, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from working in full force.

On September 5, a hands-on video was published to YouTube showcasing what's supposedly the Pixel 4 XL in a black and never-before-seen white color.

The phone in the video lines up with Google's official render, featuring a glass back, large camera housing with three rear cameras, and no notch or hole-punch cutout on the display.

If you watch the video closely, you'll see a slightly modified UI for the Google Camera app, along with a new app icon in the app drawer with a waveform design (maybe a radio app of some kind?). The phone also looks to be running Android 10, as evident by the small navigation bar at the bottom.

We're expecting Google to hold a press event to announce the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in early October, meaning we should only have about a month to go before all is revealed.

Google Pixel 4: News, Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors!