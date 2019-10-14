We are less than 24 hours away from officially knowing everything about Google's newest phones, but we still keep getting leaks. Pricing leaks are now indicating that the Pixel 4 will start at $799 and the 4 XL will have an $899 price tag.

Droid Life carrier sources have relayed pricing for the entry storage models, but didn't divulge cost for the increased storage options. We also don't know what carrier the source is quoting from. The Pixel 3 pricing was identical to what we are learning the Pixel 4 will intro with. As such, a $100 price increase to go from 64GB to 128GB of storage doesn't seem unlikely.

It will be interesting to see what options from the black, white & black, and "Oh So Orange" colors that carriers are going to offer.

As a recap, we now know pricing, colors, case options, Motion Sense gestures, and nearly everything else. Who's looking forward to getting everything official?

Google Pixel 4: Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and News!