In his Instagram post, the CEO is caught magenta-handed with his slow cooker and with the Pixel 4 retail boxes not-so-subtly placed beside the cooker with a post calling out the co-stars:

It looks like getting your hands on Google's new Pixel 4 phones will be a little easier when they launch. On Sunday, October 13, T-Mobile CEO John Legere showed off some retail boxes for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. He had them prominently placed around his kitchen during the Slowcooker Sunday series he hosts weekly on social media.

Thankenstein 🧟‍here to tell you that 🍞bread🍞 pudding is INN!! Head over to my fb to see how it's made! Anyone notice any interesting props during the show? 😏 #SlowCookerSunday #CEOlife #Google #TMobile #NationalDessertDay

We also see the phone boxes show up in the live stream for the cooking series over on Facebook. Unfortunately, we never see the actual devices make a cameo.

T-Mobile first started offering Pixel devices earlier this year with the Pixel 3 and 3a, so it seemed likely that the Pixel 4 would be sold and supported by the Un-Carrier. Even so, it is nice to have confirmation from the CEO himself — even if it is in a cheeky manner.

With all the leaks we have had leading up to Google's hardware event tomorrow, there is little left to see aside from how Google will present these new devices. We know that the phones will be running Snapdragon 855+, 6GB RAM, and using 90Hz screens. Some Pixel-specific features will be the Motion Sense gestures using Soli radar chips, in addition to supporting the new face unlock system. Seemingly all that's left to do is sit back and watch Google show off what they've been cooking up this past year.

Google Pixel 4: Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and News!