Google's taken an interesting approach with the Pixel 4 by talking publicly about the phone months before its expected release. So far, we've seen an official render of the phone and learned about its powerful face unlock feature. However, that hasn't stopped the leaks from coming. Thanks to a report from 9to5Google, we now have a laundry list of confirmed specs for both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

First thing's first, let's start with the displays. The regular Pixel 4 is said to have a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display while the larger Pixel 4 XL will boast a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ panel. Both phones will use AMOLED technology, but the real star of the show is the 90Hz refresh rate that'll supposedly be present on both phones.