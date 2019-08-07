What you need to know
- A new report from 9to5Google has confirmed a variety of Pixel 4 and 4 XL specs.
- Both phones will supposedly have 90Hz screens, called "Smooth Display."
- Other highlights include 6GB of RAM, 2,800 mAh battery for the Pixel 4, and a Snapdragon 855 CPU.
Google's taken an interesting approach with the Pixel 4 by talking publicly about the phone months before its expected release. So far, we've seen an official render of the phone and learned about its powerful face unlock feature. However, that hasn't stopped the leaks from coming. Thanks to a report from 9to5Google, we now have a laundry list of confirmed specs for both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.
First thing's first, let's start with the displays. The regular Pixel 4 is said to have a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display while the larger Pixel 4 XL will boast a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ panel. Both phones will use AMOLED technology, but the real star of the show is the 90Hz refresh rate that'll supposedly be present on both phones.
We can confirm now, though, that both will be 90 Hz displays, a feature Google is planning to call 'Smooth Display'. That means the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are joining other phones with a higher refresh rate like the OnePlus 7 and the Razer Phone 2.
We also know that both phones will have two rear cameras, including a 12MP primary camera and 16MP telephoto lens. Furthermore, it's noted that, "Google is developing a DSLR-like attachment for the Pixel 4 that may become an available accessory."
Under the hood, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL share the Snapdragon 855 processor along with a welcome boost to 6GB of RAM. Battery-wise, the Pixel 4 will reportedly come with a measly 2,800 mAh battery while the Pixel 4 XL will get a 3,700 mAh one. Google will also offer the phones with your choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.
The report continues:
Finally, we can confirm that both Pixel 4 models will have stereo speakers, the Titan M security module that was introduced with the Pixel 3, and of course, the latest version of Android with 3 years of software support. We're also told to expect that, like previous years, Google will show off some new Assistant features that will exclusive to Pixel 4.
While Google's yet to talk about an official launch date for the Pixel 4 series, we're expecting the phones to be unveiled at some point in early October similar to the past three years.
