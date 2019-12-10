What you need to know
- The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL have finally started receiving the December security update.
- Along with the December security patch, it brings face unlock improvements as well.
- Even though it isn't a major update, it could still take a few days for the update to become available for everyone.
The December security update weighs in at just 129MB and is now rolling out to Pixel 4 users on Verizon in the U.S., along with a few other countries. However, it isn't widely available just yet, which isn't surprising. We expect the update to hit most Pixel 4 and 4 XL users within the next few days. What is slightly odd, however, is that the OTA images aren't yet available for download from the Google developer website.
Google is expected to roll out a bigger 'feature drop' update for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL soon, adding features like automatic call screening, Portrait Blur, auto-framing in Google Duo, better memory management, and better location quality in Maps. With the upcoming update, the new Google Assistant will also expand to five more countries: Canada, Ireland, Singapore, Australia, and the UK. According to Google, such "feature drops" will arrive for Pixel phones on a "regular basis".
If you own a Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, you can check for the update manually by opening the phone's Settings app and then tapping on System > Advanced > System update.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
