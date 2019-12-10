Google had started rolling out the December security update for all its Pixel phones last week, except for the latest Pixel 4 and 4 XL. As promised, however, the company has now started pushing (via 9to5Google ) the latest security update for the Pixel 4 series phones. Source: @zergione on Twitter

The December security update weighs in at just 129MB and is now rolling out to Pixel 4 users on Verizon in the U.S., along with a few other countries. However, it isn't widely available just yet, which isn't surprising. We expect the update to hit most Pixel 4 and 4 XL users within the next few days. What is slightly odd, however, is that the OTA images aren't yet available for download from the Google developer website.

Google is expected to roll out a bigger 'feature drop' update for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL soon, adding features like automatic call screening, Portrait Blur, auto-framing in Google Duo, better memory management, and better location quality in Maps. With the upcoming update, the new Google Assistant will also expand to five more countries: Canada, Ireland, Singapore, Australia, and the UK. According to Google, such "feature drops" will arrive for Pixel phones on a "regular basis".

If you own a Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, you can check for the update manually by opening the phone's Settings app and then tapping on System > Advanced > System update.