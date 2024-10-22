YouTube Music's 'Now Playing' widget may arrive on Galaxy Z Flip cover screens
More support for Samsung's "Flex Window," after it was clear that it needed to be more flexible.
What you need to know
- A discovery in the YouTube Music app's code suggests the company is working on bringing "Flex Window" support to Samsung's clamshell foldable, the Flip.
- The widget will likely give users quick playback controls like play/pause and skip forward/back buttons.
- When Samsung debuted "Flex Window" in 2023, it was clear that it needed some work as users were limited through this "curated, optimized experience."
YouTube Music could be working on support for clamshell foldable phones to refine its user experience.
According to Android Authority, the YouTube Music mobile app's latest version (v7.24.51) holds clues that point toward a "FlipWidgetProvider." The publication conducted an APK teardown of the app and found a string that directly mentions a widget for a "flip" device, which is reportedly confirmed to be Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series.
The post states the app's code shows that the "music player" widget can be enabled via Settings > Cover Screen > Widgets once YouTube rolls it out. Users may find this useful as such a widget isn't supported on the Flip series. However, it is on your standard slab phone like the Galaxy S24 series for the home screen. The widget gives options like play/pause, skip forward/back, and thumbs up/down options.
With its expected arrival on the Flip series' cover display, users can have enhanced access to their music without opening the phone. Considering the size of the Galaxy Z Flip cover display, this widget will give users more mileage. Speaking of, it's unclear which devices will grab YouTube Music's widget support.
The widget will likely debut on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Flip 5; however, it's unclear how far back Samsung is willing to go.
Samsung dubbed the larger screen of its Flip series the "Flex Window" when the Flip 5 launched in 2023. It was clear from the beginning that the "window" needed to be more flexible. Users couldn't open any app they wanted on the cover display. Samsung implemented a "curated, optimized experience," limiting your options. Originally, the Flip 5's cover screen supported the following apps: Google Messages, Samsung Messages, WhatsApp, YouTube, Netflix, and Google Maps.
The ability to open more apps was tucked behind Samsung's Good Lock app launcher. The launcher gave users control over almost every app they had. This YouTube Music widget with Flex Window support will likely give users a more refined music control experience.
In other news, YouTube Music was busy rolling out a Gemini Extension for desktop and Android users. Users will find a series of suggested commands for the AI for music lookup, album discovery, or specific radio genre. After Gemini locates the song, users are thrown into YouTube Music for the playback or continuous radio stream.
