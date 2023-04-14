The Xiaomi 13 Ultra launches soon and there's a lot to be excited about

What you need to know

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is set to launch globally on April 18.

The company has revealed that at least one of the Leica-powered cameras will feature a 1-inch sensor size.

Xiaomi has also teased a camera accessory for the upcoming flagship.

Xiaomi revealed that it will launch its next flagship very soon. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is the much-anticipated flagship launch that is set to be fully unveiled on April 18 at 19:00 GMT+8.

The new flagship is the successor to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which was reviewed by Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda last year. While it was a great powerful smartphone, the major drawback of it was the need for more available outside of China. It will change this year, according to a recent tweet from Lei Jun, founder and CEO of Xiaomi.

The company has teased a few details about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra ahead of its launch. Of course, it's safe to assume that it could feature the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Xiaomi has revealed it will continue carrying the Leica partnership from its predecessor and is expected to have improved shooting modes and custom tuning features. In addition, the teased image from Xiaomi implies that the device will carry a massive rear camera island featuring four rear cameras.

With a variable aperture 1-inch main camera, #Xiaomi13Ultra empowers you to control depth of field like a true professional. Whether you prefer natural bokeh at f/1.9 or stunning street photography at f/4.0, the variable aperture allows you to unlock your full creative potential.

Jun has further assured that each of the four cameras will be a 50MP sensor, with the primary one being the 1-inch Sony IMX989, while the rest will be IMX858 sensors. The primary camera will feature variable aperture ranging from f/1.9 to f/4.0. The four cameras support various lengths, promise exceptional snapshots and night shooting capabilities, and support 8K video recording.

Xiaomi has further confirmed that the 13 Ultra will have an ultra-high order polynomial lens design, nanometer-level precision, and new-gen high-stability coating, all combined to enhance smartphone photography standards.

Finally, Jun teased a camera grip accessory for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra to highlight the phone's imaging focus.

The other expected specifications from the previous leak imply a large 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The device is said to feature up to 16GB of RAM coupled with 512GB of onboard storage. It will also house a 4,900mAh battery with 90W fast charging (wired) and 50W wireless charging support. The device is expected to ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box.