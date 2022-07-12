Verizon introduces new Welcome Unlimited phone plan

What you need to know

Verizon has launched a new plan called the "Welcome Unlimited plan."

It wants to help you switch carriers by offering $240 per line, but you have to bring your own device if you want the deal.

The new plan costs $30 per line, per month for four lines, with autopay.

Verizon says it will also give you a $240 e-gift card per line to “help you cover the cost to switch,” which comes up to $960 for a family of four. Of course, you'll need to bring your own device to take up this offer, Verizon says. If you don't want to do this, you can still get some of the best Android phones on a new plan. It's worth noting here that if a customer cancels within 12 months the $240 is charged back to the customer.

“Welcome Unlimited opens the door for more people to switch to the network more Americans rely on, at a highly-competitive price,” Manon Brouillette, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, said in a press release. “Today we are making it easy for customers to leave their wireless provider and join Verizon at any entry-level price point when they bring their own device.

The new plan is available separately from Verizon’s Mix & Match Unlimited plan. This means that it can't be combined with Verizon's other plans. Mix & Match meant you were able to have different plans for all of the lines on your old account. This new plan requires all lines to use the Welcome Unlimited plan.

The plan also doesn't include taxes and fees, which Verizon recently raised.

Data is also a lower priority in this plan compared to Verizon's Get More, Do More, Play More plans.