These budget phones' screen protection and water resistance might outdo most flagships

What you need to know

The Redmi Note 14 Pro series drops on September 26 in China, promising flagship-level toughness.

Both models feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which can handle drops from one meter onto concrete and two meters onto asphalt.

The series has also passed the IP69 waterproofing test, outperforming the IP68 rating of the Note 13 Pro Plus.

Redmi has confirmed the Redmi Note 14 Pro series will launch on September 26 in China, with both models in the lineup promising flagship-level screen toughness and durability.

The Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Weibo that the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Pro Plus will come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, a solid upgrade over the Victus glass on last year’s Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus (via GSMArena).

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is crafted to endure drops from heights of up to one meter on concrete. Additionally, it matches the original Victus by surviving falls from as high as two meters onto asphalt.

As an extra perk, customers will get a complimentary screen replacement if their device suffers any damage within the first twelve months.

On top of that, the Redmi Note 14 Pro series is said to have aced the IP69 waterproofing test. This rating shows that the device can endure high-pressure hot water jets, going beyond the immersion capabilities defined by the IP68 standard.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus had an IP68 rating, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro came with an IP54 rating.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro series will join a few mid-range Android phones with an IP69 rating, such as the upcoming OPPO F27 Pro and the recently released Pro Plus model, which also boasts Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Official renders shared by Xiaomi reveal the Redmi Note 14 Pro in Mirror Porcelain White, Phantom Blue, and Twilight Purple. The device boasts a curved display with a hole-punch cutout, along with an elliptical camera island that houses three lenses and an LED flash.

(Image credit: Redmi / Weibo)

Rumors suggest that the Redmi Note 14 Pro models will sport a 1.5K OLED display and a triple camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. Additionally, the Note 14 Pro is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for fast 67W charging.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro is tipped to draw its power from a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, while the Pro Plus may be equipped with a Dimensity 7350 SoC.

The Chinese phone maker often rolls out global versions of the Redmi Note series a few months after the initial launch in its home turf. Therefore, don’t expect these phones to become available in your region right after their debut this week.