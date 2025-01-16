The Porsche Design Honor Magic 7 RSR will debut in Europe next month
Merging the classic Porsche design language with the impressive Magic 7 Pro specs.
What you need to know
- Honor's latest Porsche Design collaboration is coming to Europe next month for €1,799.
- The Porsche Design Honor Magic 7 RSR features a sports car-inspired design and Honor Magic 7 Pro specs.
- The Magic 7 RSR includes a bigger battery than the European variant of the Magic 7 Pro.
Honor today announced its newest collaboration with Porsche Design: the Porsche Design Honor Magic 7 RSR. It's a premium smartphone that takes cues from Porsche's design language and the Honor Magic 7 Pro. Combined, this makes the Magic 7 RSR an attractive and powerful device — you'll just have to be willing to pay a lump sum for it.
The Porsche Design Honor Magic 7 RSR will debut across Europe starting Feb. 21, 2025. It'll be available for a starting price of €1,799, which is about $1,850. It's actually cheaper than the Honor Magic 6 RSR, since that high-end smartphone launched in Europe last year for a price equivalent to roughly $2,000.
While the Honor Magic 7 RSR is heavily based on the Magic 7 Pro in terms of hardware, it's specifically built upon the China variant of Honor's flagship. That's because the Magic 7 RSR version ships with a 5,850mAh silicon-carbon battery, whereas the standard Magic 7 Pro sold in Europe will feature a smaller 5,270mAh capacity.
Otherwise, the Magic 7 RSR includes Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset — uniquely equipped to handle on-device AI tasks. Honor's latest phones, including the Magic 7 RSR, come with a mix of on-device and cloud AI features. These include AI Real-Time Rendering and AI Predictive Scheduling Engine, that Honor claims "delivers PC-level graphics."
The chassis has a line down the back that mimics the body lines of a real Porsche, and the camera housing is meant to resemble sports car headlights, per the brand. Beneath the sleek housing is the same set of cameras as the Honor Magic 7 Pro, headlined by a 50MP, f/1.4 to f/2.0 adjustable aperture sensor with optical image stabilization. That's paired with a 200MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom and a 50MP wide camera with a 122-degree field-of-view.
When the Honor Magic 7 RSR becomes available for purchase in Europe next month, it'll be a more premium version of the Magic 7 Pro with better looks and a bigger battery. You can get it in Agate Grey and Provence (purple) colorways.
