The Google Pixel 9 might crush the Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen game

What you need to know

The Google Pixel 9 might use Samsung’s top-notch M14 OLED display.

Samsung' advanced M14 screens supposedly offer better brightness, longevity, and power efficiency.

The second-gen Pixel Fold is also rumored to have the M14 display.

The Google Pixel 9 might feature Samsung’s top display technology, if a new report is any indication.

A recent report from ET News says Google's upcoming Pixel series will be rocking Samsung's latest M14 OLED screens (via Android Authority). These new panels are set to outdo the older ones with brighter displays, longer life, and better power efficiency.

Samsung has solidified its position as a top player in the Android smartphone market and as a leading maker of OLED panels. Its M series pushes the limits of display quality. In this series, higher model numbers indicate better and more advanced display technology.

The Galaxy S24 series supposedly features Samsung's M13 OLED screens, so the latest buzz means that Samsung's latest and greatest display will be used in the upcoming Google Pixel 9 and, quite unsurprisingly, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro models. If true, this move could give Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 Pro users an edge in brightness, color quality, and screen durability.

With the whole Pixel 9 lineup using M14 panels, Google seems set to keep up with Apple in display tech. On the flip side, rumors say the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus might stick with the older M12 panels to cut costs.

The M14 panel sounds like a top-notch display, but everyday users might not notice a big difference. If you usually keep your brightness settings moderate, the jump in display quality might not be that obvious.

Besides the Pixel 9 lineup, the second-generation Pixel Fold is also rumored to include the M14 display. This will mark the first time this advanced display technology appears on a smartphone.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google is gearing up for a big hardware event on August 13, where it will unveil its next-gen flagship devices. The event will highlight the latest in Google AI and Android, along with the official debut of Google's new flagship lineup.