Stable Android 12 update arrives for the OnePlus Nord N200 5G

What you need to know

The stable Android 12 update is now available for the OnePlus Nord N200.

It is rolling out as part of the latest OxygenOS 12 build for the budget phone.

Android 12 is the final major OS update for the Nord N200.

OnePlus is now rolling out a new OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. With the latest release, the phone gets a stable version of Android 12.

According to XDA Developers (opens in new tab), the update is available for the unlocked version of the Nord N200 in the United States and Canada. The update includes the May 2022 security patch as well as a slew of new features and enhancements from OnePlus' Android skin.

Some of the notable changes are the new three adjustable dark mode levels for a more personalized user experience. The update also adds a "Work Life Balance" feature, which lets you switch between work and life mode using quick settings.

There are a few improvements to the Gallery app, too. For example, you can now use a two-finger pinch gesture to switch between different layouts. Your gallery also crops thumbnails based on content and uses smarts to identify the highest-quality photos.

However, Android 12 marks the final major Android OS update for the Nord N200. OnePlus said last year that the device would receive just one OS upgrade. This means that while it's one of the best 5G phones on the market, the handset won't be in line to get Android 13 when it launches later this year.

That said, the phone will get up to three years of security updates. If you own a Nord N200, the stable version of Android 12 should have arrived by now. The update is being rolled out in stages, so it may take a few days for everyone to see it.