Solana Saga specs get detailed, contains a flagship SoC with Android 13

The specs for the Solana Saga have been detailed.

The Saga will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip with 12GB RAM, 512GB of internal space, and a 6.6-inch 120Hz OLED display.

The device will also run Android 13 out of the box.

The official OSOM Twitter account tweeted the specs regarding the Solana Saga. We're now learning that the phone will contain the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC along with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage with the possibility of additional storage via a microSD card.

OSOM goes on to inform us of the phone's 6.6-inch 120Hz OLED display and 4,110mAh battery.

In terms of the phone's design, the Solana Saga will feature a ceramic back (careful, slippery) and a stainless steel frame with titanium accents. The Solana Saga will also run Android 13 right out of the box. There is also a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back of the phone, a popular feature we don't see very often on flagship Android phones.

Solana has partnered with OSOM to bring about the new flagship phone, Saga. But this phone went through an interesting beginning after first being called the OSOM OV1.

There was a lot of interest in the phone as it was the product of the former Essential team. After early teasers, the device was eventually announced as a web3 and crypto phone, although you don't have to use it if you don't want to. As we've learned through the Saga's official page, the device will feature the Seed Vault, which will contain your Phantom or Solflare wallet along with private keys stored within the hardware's secure element and the ability to sign off on your transactions using your fingerprint.

The Solana Saga will also feature its own app store called the dApp Store. Solana informs that this store will be your go-to for finding everything related to its ecosystem with seamless transactions across dApps.

As of right now, there is a preorder button that sends users over to a waiting list sign-up page. As for pricing, the device will cost a hefty $1,000, and preorders require a $100 deposit. The Solana Saga is set for an early 2023 release.