New Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 leak reveals specs ahead of launch

What you need to know

A new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 leak concerns its specifications as a post on Baidu seemingly shines a light on everything important.

The SoC will allegedly feature two variants (SM8750, SM8750P) and an Adreno 8-series GPU with 3,840x2,560 resolution support at a 144Hz refresh rate.

The specs claim the chip will also support UFS 4.0 storage with 4,500MB reading and 4,000MB writing speeds with an older LPDDR5X RAM standard.

Qualcomm confirmed the chip will utilize Oryon CPU cores and debut in October during the Summit.

We're due for our yearly Qualcomm Summit, but this leak isn't passing us by as new information surfaces about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The alleged specification sheet for the upcoming flagship SoC was highlighted on X by Jukanlosreve as it appeared on Baidu (via WCCFTech). The screenshots provided show that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 may arrive in two variants: SM8750 and SM8750P. The primary difference (so far) is that the former is the only one to support both mmWave and sub-6 5G.

Graphically, the leaks claim the SoC will be paired with the Adreno 8-series GPU. The alleged sheet states it'll support displays up to 3,840x2,560 resolution at a max 144Hz refresh rate. Display processing rumors add that it'll include HDR10/10+, HDR Vivid, Dolby Vision HDR, and FP16 blending support.

The publication noted that the sheet suggests the SD 8 Gen 4 will support "the older" LPDDR5X RAM standard instead of the previously assumed LPDDR6. Moreover, the flagship chip will supposedly bring swift memory writing speeds to its UFS 4.0 storage support. The screenshots purport users and OEMs may experience 4,500MB reading and 4,000MB writing speeds.

AI was the name of the game during Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launch and it seems like that's continuing this year. Aside from the already confirmed use of Oryon CPU, the leaked specs state the "Hexagon Tensor Processor" will provide some "AI use cases." Such uses are said to be generative AI, noise reduction, super-resolution, image enhancement, and more.

All the spec sheets for the 8G4 have been leaked.https://t.co/ibBsIJ444COctober 6, 2024

SD 8 Gen 4 rumors have swirled for a while, especially those suggesting it'll clock out at 4.0GHz with those Oryon CPU cores. Those same rumors claimed the chip would be paired with (specifically) the Adreno 830 GPU, which we've seen doubled down in the latest alleged spec sheet. The SoC reportedly appeared for its benchmark test in February and seriously laid down the rubber.

From the test, it was rumored that the Adreno GPU hit a strength higher than Apple's M2.

Other rumors theorize that the SoC will see the most recent Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF system for communication purposes. The latest seventh-generation will, of course, provide 5G capabilities, but also satellite communication as more devices adopt the useful safety feature.

We won't have to wait that much longer as Qualcomm confirmed its Summit would occur in October. That event will hold the debut of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 as we await the next-generation of flagship phones to sport it.