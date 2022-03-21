Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G lands in India for ₹34,999

What you need to know

Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G is now official in India.

The phone is powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset and features a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

It is now available to pre-order in the country for a starting price of ₹34,999 (about $452).

Last week, Samsung introduced new additions to its Galaxy A-series lineup — including a follow-up to the Galaxy A52 5G. Just days after its global debut, the mid-ranger has now been launched in India.

The Galaxy A53 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a centered hole-punch cutout for the 32MP selfie camera. Powering the phone is a 5nm Exynos 1280 octa-core processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Similar to Samsung’s best Android phones, the Galaxy A53 5G lets users “expand” the RAM up to 16GB with the RAM Plus feature.

In the camera department, the Galaxy A53 5G features a quad-lens camera system on the back. The phone’s 64MP primary sensor is joined by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging. The phone also comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

On the software side of things, the Galaxy A53 5G runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box. Samsung has promised that the phone will receive four years of OS upgrades and security updates up to five years.

The Galaxy A53 5G will be available in two variants in India: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. While the 6GB variant is priced at ₹34,499 (about $452), the 8GB variant will cost ₹35,999 (about $472).

The phone will be available to pre-book between March 21 and March 31 on Samsung’s own online store, select online portals, and offline retail stores across the country. Customers who pre-order the phone using an ICICI bank credit card will get an instant cashback of ₹3,000.