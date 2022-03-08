Samsung's Galaxy A12 was the best-selling Android phone of 2021

What you need to know

Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy A12 was the best-selling Android smartphone globally in 2021.

The phone made up 2.0% of total smartphone sales last year.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 were also among the top 10 best-selling smartphones in 2021.

Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy A12 was the most popular Android phone globally last year, according to Counterpoint Research’s global monthly handset model sales tracker.

The Galaxy A12 saw strong demand from consumers in almost all regions — including North America, Latin America, and Western Europe. While it may not be Samsung’s best budget Android phone, the Galaxy A12 does come with a big battery and longer software support compared to rivals. Analysts at Counterpoint Research believe that its successor, the Galaxy A13 5G, will prove to be just as popular.

(Image credit: Counterpoint Research)

Samsung’s Galaxy A12 contributed 2.0% to the total global smartphone sales in 2021. However, it was placed sixth on the list of the top 10 best-selling smartphones of the year. Apple secured seven spots in the list, with the iPhone 12 grabbing the top spot. The iPhone 12 made up 2.9% of total smartphone shipments during the year.

Counterpoint notes that the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 contributed 41% to Apple’s total sales. The strong sales of the iPhone 12 series were mainly driven by pending demand for 5G upgrades by the loyal iOS user base and a push from carriers in several key markets.

Among Android phones, the second most popular device of 2021 was Xiaomi’s Redmi 9A. The vanilla Redmi 9 was also part of the list, with a global sales share of 1.1%. Both phones reportedly contributed 22% to Xiaomi’s total sales.

The top 10 best-selling phone models made up 19% of total smartphone unit sales last year, up from 16% in 2020. The market research firm says the higher share of the top 10 models indicates a “trend of brands focusing on their leading models and making their portfolios leaner.”