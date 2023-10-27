Samsung teases upgraded 4K camera zoom for the Galaxy S24 Ultra

What you need to know

Samsung has teased upgrades for its ISOCELL 200MP image sensor, which is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and its AI-focused strength.

The sensor's Zoom Anyplace function features a new AI Remosaic image processing for faster captures and better quality.

The sensor can capture videos zoomed in (2x and 4x) and its full frame in 4K quality.

Samsung's ending the week with a camera teaser that might've just given us an early look at what's to come for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

To tease the new features, the company created a page for the ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace camera feature (via GSMArena). From there, the accompanying video goes into greater detail by initially mentioning the feature will be present on a 200MP image sensor backed by Qualcomm's recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

An improvement for the camera, likely thanks to its AI software, is the sensor's E2E AI Remosaic image processing. Samsung states this ability will the device to capture your images "2x faster" and with better quality.

The change will allow the camera to process an image's colors, tone, HDR, noise reduction, and sharpening all at once instead of doing so in layers — and taking up more time as a result.

Elsewhere, the new Qualcomm chip's AI focus on boosting a phone's AI capabilities is possibly the driving force behind Samsung's "automatic subject tracking." The video elaborates, stating that while the tracking is based on AI software, it will let users zoom in and track a desired target's movements.

More importantly, the Zoom Anyplace function is said to capture the full view of a recording and what has been zoomed in on, as well. Samsung explains both recordings are of 4K quality and work for 2x and 4x zoom shots without dropping quality or requiring the user to change their angle.

(Image credit: Samsung)

While Samsung's camera teaser didn't touch on names specifically, it's currently assumed that the company will feature it in next year's Galaxy S24 Ultra.

While Samsung didn't name names, it's almost certain that it will pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in next year's Galaxy S23 Ultra. Furthermore, it was rumored back in September that the Korean OEM was looking at packing an even better 200MP camera in the device, as well.

Those rumors stated the phone could feature the ISOCELL HP2SX main camera sensor, which would keep the core specifications the same, but would offer leaps in other areas. And, perhaps what we've seen teased today are those other areas the Galaxy S24 Ultra could be boosted in camera-wise.