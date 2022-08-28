The Galaxy Z Fold 4 gains support for Samsung's powerful photography tool

What you need to know

Samsung has added support for Expert RAW to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

When shooting an image, the app gives you more control over your phone's camera settings.

The app also gains support for custom presets as well as other image quality improvements.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest Samsung phone to pick up support for Expert RAW, Samsung's powerful camera app that gives you control over camera settings like shutter speed and ISO to snap photos like a pro.

Samsung has released a new update for the Expert RAW app (v2.0.00.3), which includes new features and support for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)). Mobile camera enthusiasts were delighted late last year when the South Korean tech giant released the app for many of the best Samsung phones such as the Galaxy S21 series, and for good reason.

Expert RAW allows you to manually adjust your phone's camera settings before hitting the shutter button. For example, you can set it to your desired ISO or shutter speed to capture a crisp image of a moving object or a velvety texture of water in long-exposure mode. The result is a professional-quality picture.

Besides support for the Fold 4, the refreshed Expert RAW app includes support for custom presets. This feature lets you define your desired camera settings and save them for later use when capturing new photos. Samsung previously revealed plans to introduce custom presets to Expert RAW along with the "Save format" feature, which will allow you to save your photo in either RAW or JPEG. However, the latter is a no-show in the latest update.

Additionally, the camera app is bringing an improved low-light performance to the Fold 4. Samsung rolled out this capability for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 series last April. The new update means you can now take sharper photos indoors or at night using Samsung's latest foldable phone.

If you've just taken your hands on your newly minted Galaxy Z Fold 4, you can download the updated Expert RAW app via the Galaxy Store. It's an ideal companion to the foldable phone's camera, which our own Nicholas Sutrich describes as an improvement in nearly every situation over the Galaxy Z Fold 3.