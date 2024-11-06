Some Galaxy S25 models might still opt for an Exynos chip instead of Snapdragon 8 Elite

What you need to know

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series earlier than the predecessor models.

New benchmark tests might have given away the Exynos chipset with which some Galaxy S25 models might ship.

Samsung usually releases its flagship series other than the Ultra model with an Exynos chip in regions like India and Europe — and it is likely to repeat with the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung is probably gearing up for the Galaxy S25 series release earlier than usual. The devices are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, as has been the tradition at least for the U.S. market.

Samsung; however, has chosen to bring its Exynos 2400 chipset for the Galaxy S24 models, such as the standard S24 and S24 Plus, for regions like India and Europe, while the U.S. models have shipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 across the lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ spotted with Exynos 2500 chipset.So, no Snapdragon 8 Elite for all regions. 🥴🔳 Exynos 2500🍭 Android 15- 12GB RAM#Samsung #GalaxyS25 #S25Plus pic.twitter.com/nbC4aiDmXENovember 5, 2024

New evidence suggests that Samsung might again opt for the same strategy for the upcoming Galaxy S25 models. A recent benchmark leak indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus model runs on an Exynos 2500 SoC. The Geekbench report of the S25 Plus indicates the device scoring 2359 single-core and 8141 multi-core scores.

The benchmark further confirms that the device features the Android 15 operating system, likely running on the upcoming One UI 7. According to Geekbench, it also has 12GB of RAM. The device has the model number SM-S936B. For the uninitiated, the Galaxy S2 Plus has the model number SM-S9236B in certain regions.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Regarding the chipset, the showcased Exynos chip is a ten-core chip built on 2+5+2+1 architecture with clock speeds of up to 3.30GHz. In comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra features the latest Snapdragon chip, which hit early in the benchmark test, revealing 3069 and 9080 single- and multi-core scores. The Snapdragon chip's clock speeds hit up to 4.19GHz.

Although these benchmark tests don't significantly indicate the real-life performance of these devices, they will only be gauged after their release. Given the history of Snapdragon versus Exynos, the former has been a viable option in the long run.

Since these benchmark tests indicate that the upcoming Galaxy S25 series is in the testing phase, it still needs to be determined whether Samsung will opt for the Snapdragon chip across all regions or the Exynos chip in select regions.

X user Jukanlosreve also indicated that the aforementioned Galaxy S25 Plus running on Exynos chips was apparently for testing purposes. On the contrary, the user denotes that all S25 models would be running on the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is exciting to hear. However, it is recommended that we wait before jumping to conclusions, as the rumored launch is only a couple of months away.