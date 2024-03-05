Samsung launches Galaxy F15 with an impressive 6000mAh battery for India

What you need to know

Samsung introduces Galaxy F15 with notable specs for the Indian market.

It comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rates.

The budget device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus SoC.

Samsung is promising four-generation Android updates and five-year security patches.

Samsung offers a wide range of budget smartphones for some regions under the Galaxy M and Galaxy F series. Samsung announced that the latter has a new smartphone in India, dubbed Galaxy F15, and it brings some notable features to the segment.

Catered to the budget Android smartphone segment, the Galaxy F15 comes with a 6.5-inch sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is an Infinity-U display housing a 13MP selfie shooter and features Full HD+ resolution.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset with clock speeds of up to 2.2GHz. It is accompanied by up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It further supports virtual RAM that gives an additional 6GB of RAM for the Galaxy F15, which claims to offer smoother multitasking. For extra storage, it supports microSD expansion of up to 1TB.

The Galaxy F15 sports a familiar design, including the triple camera system, which features a 50MP primary camera aided by another 5MP and 2MP sensors. The system can shoot up to 1080p videos at 30fps.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

A massive 6000mAh battery keeps the lights on, which is even bigger than what we have seen on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 series. Samsung notes in the announcement blog post that the higher battery capacity promises to give its users at least two battery backups. It is further supported by 25W super fast charging, which is a notable feature considering the device's budget segment.

On the software front, the Galaxy F15 ships with Android 14 (via GSMArena) out of the box, and the company is promising four generations of Android version updates and five years of security updates, which is yet another impressive parameter for a budget smartphone.

Lastly, the Galaxy F15 comes in black, violet, and green colorways and is priced at Rs 11,999 (~$ $145) for the base 4GB+128GB variant, and 6GB+128GB costs Rs 13,499 (~$ $163) and is sold via Flipkart's e-commerce platform in India. For the U.S. market, Samsung still offers a similar phone under the Galaxy A series, dubbed Galaxy A15, which also features the same Dimensity 6100 Plus SoC; however, battery capacity is limited to 5000mAh.