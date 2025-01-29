Samsung Galaxy A56 leaks suggest a launch on the way, some specs to match the Galaxy S25 Ultra

What you need to know

A new FCC listing confirms that the Samsung Galaxy A56 will support 45W charging, and another SIG certification revealed that a Samsung device will soon launch in the global market.

A full spec leak shows that the phone will have the latest One UI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box.

The core that powers the device seems to be getting a bump with the Exynos 1580 (4 nm).

The launch could be imminent, potentially slated for March this year, similar to the Galaxy A55.

Samsung's new mid-range phone's launch looks like it's just around the corner. A recent Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) certification revealed that a device with model number "SM-A566B_DS," aka Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, was sent in for a Bluetooth Qualification Process (via Smartprice). This hints that the phone is set for release at the end of Q1, which seems similar to the Galaxy A55 model that was released in March last year.

While we have little to no information on the specs of the device so far, GSMArena gave us a full "unofficial" spec sheet of the phone based on an FCC document. According to the publication, the device is said to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a tad larger than its predecessor, with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ with a brightness of 1000 nits. The screen will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus and have an always-on display.

In November last year, full renders of the phone were shown off by prominent tipster @Onleaks. The phone looked a lot like its predecessor in the images, featuring flat edges and rounded corners.

GSMArena's listing states that the device will retain the same camera specs as its predecessor, i.e., a 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide camera along with a 5MP macro camera that is said to be stacked vertically. The phone will also have a 12MP selfie camera. These cameras are said to support 4K video recording at 30fps and 1080p 30/60fps.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: GSM Arena) (Image credit: GSM Arena)

While there were rumors last year about the device's charging speed, now, FCC documents retrieved by the publication all but confirm that the device will feature 45W wired fast charging just like the Galaxy S25 Ultra (and notably faster than the base Galaxy S25). The publication also states that the model is expected to be powered by the new Exynos 1580 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.

Two leaks suggest that it could come with the new One UI 7, indicating that the device could come packed with more Galaxy AI, which will be supported by Android 15 right out of the box. The publication further adds that the phone will come in Black and other colorways with 8/12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

However, since these are still leaks and speculations, they have to be taken with a grain of salt as we are yet to receive official confirmation from Samsung on the specs of the device. That said, it may not be long before the phone is officially unveiled.