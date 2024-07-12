Samsung gets AT&T agents to handle Galaxy device walk-in repair calls

What you need to know

After Unpacked, Samsung detailed how it plans to improve its customer Care service by partnering with AT&T's Call Center agents.

AT&T customers can rely on its Call Center to find information and schedule (in-warranty) walk-in repair services for a Galaxy phone.

Additionally, Samsung's experts can benefit from a new AI feature, which will deliver all the information about a user's call and provide accurate help.

A few upgrades to Samsung's Customer Care network for Galaxy owners follow quickly behind its latest wave of foldable devices.

In a press release, the company states Galaxy users can now call upon AT&T's Call Center agents for help regarding (in-warranty) walk-in phone repair services. The post adds that these services can be done at any one of its 700 Samsung retail or uBreakiFix by Asurion locations across the United States.

While this newfound phone repair service applies to AT&T customers, Samsung says the quickness of this method often leads to same-day opportunities. Moreover, the Korean OEM's work with AT&T adds Same Unit Repair (SUR) options to the network's customers.

In a subsequent blog post, Samsung stated it's committed to getting a person's sensitive device back into their hands quickly. Through SUR, repair services will work to get a user's device fixed to "factory quality condition" and return it without needing a "comparable new or refurbished unit."

Not only does SUR's availability help cut back on e-waste, but Samsung states users won't have to worry about backing up data or transfers.

The other side of this update is Samsung's AI tools to help its experts handle and resolve your problem. This "next-gen Care" is strengthened by the new Interactive Voice Response (IVR) to help agents understand a user's reason for calling (intent). The software helps agents identify a customer's device and the problem to then direct them to the appropriate areas for help.

The AI can text a user located near them for walk-in service or an authorized repair center using their zip code. IVR also serves as a text-based alternative for customers interested in receiving status updates about a repair ticket's status.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung reiterates the benefits of walk-in repair, such as the ability for customers to seek help if they have a Galaxy S21 device or newer. More importantly, your device can be fixed and returned to you if you've scheduled an appointment at 3 PM or sooner.

Additionally, users can experience "personalized" consultation regarding the repair of their phone.

Following its expansion, Samsung has continued to push its efforts to bring convenient and easy device repair through uBreakiFix. Last August, both companies upgraded their partnership by adding more repair options to customers. At the same time, the companies started working on opening 50 new repair shops across the U.S. by the end of 2023. That was the start of quicker repairs and same-day service, as Samsung noted at the time.