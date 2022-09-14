Another small Pixel is rumored to be in development with flagship potential

What you need to know

A leak suggests Google is working on a smaller Pixel flagship device.

The proposed rumor says the phone would feature the standard front-facing hole-punch camera centered in the display.

A notable cutback with a smaller phone would be its battery size. The Pixel 6a already packs a 4,410mAh battery.

A recent leak suggests Google could be in the process of creating a smaller flagship Pixel.

Chinese Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station made a post regarding a potentially smaller phone, saying Google has "polished a small-screen machine" in development. Information is scarce but what's provided is the chance of the device featuring a pretty standard front-facing hole-punch camera in the center of the display. Given the trend of recent Pixel smartphones, it seems likely it would also be powered by Google's Tensor chipset for flagship performance.

If we take into consideration Google's latest "small phone," the Pixel 6a, that device comes with a 6.1-inch display. So, just how much smaller would Google be thinking of going should the rumors be correct with its supposed development?

Given that this is a leak with little information, it's worth taking it all with extreme caution. An even smaller phone would cause the phone to cut back even more on components such as battery size. The Pixel 6a features a 4,410mAh battery, which falls below some of the best budget Android phones like the Galaxy A52 5G. Meanwhile, the much larger Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 5,003mAh battery. An even smaller phone dipping below the 6a's 6.1-inch mark would probably cause it to shrink even more.

Not to mention sales for "mini" phones aren't exactly robust, with Apple skipping the iPhone 14 Mini altogether this year. Digital Chat Station also points out that even though small phones are popular overseas, "domestic sales are lower than expected."

Meanwhile, facing our immediate future is the coming Pixel 7 series set to be revealed at the MadeByGoogle event in October. Considering the early Pixel 7 hands-on video, it appears as though the base Pixel 7 is slightly shorter than the Pixel 6 and has slightly slimmer bezels. When looking at the Pixel 7 Pro, it appeared quite similar to the 6 Pro although the 7 Pro was actually ever-so-slightly smaller and wider.

With the Pixel 7 series seemingly pulling things in just a bit in terms of height, the Pixel 6a's 6.1-inch display seems to have already hit a sweet spot when it comes to small phones, matching the size of many flagship phones launched this year. It can more easily fit in the palm of a hand for single-handed use while still being large enough for content consumption.