New Realme P1 Pro brings a flagship design to a midrange phone

What you need to know

Realme announces two new affordable Android phones to India under the “P Series.”

Dubbed Realme P1 and P1 Pro, they equip 120Hz displays, and the Pro model features a curved screen.

The Realme P1 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, and the standard model equips a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Curved displays on smartphones have been a luxury for consumers as most are generally seen on flagship phones. However, Realme P1 Pro, priced under Rs 22,000 ($265), includes a curved display at a more affordable price.

The company has announced the new P1 series with Realme P1 and the P1 Pro models in India. The latter sports a 6.7-inch curved screen that further has Full HD+ resolution and a higher 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core CPU and Adreno 710 GPU.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Realme) (Image credit: Realme)

The device looks stunning, especially for the segment it is catered to; it has a giant circular camera module on the rear, and accompanying it are striking new Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue colorways. Although the camera visor looks rather large, it only features two sensors: a primary 50MP camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. The device relies on a 16MP lens for selfies.

The Realme P1 Pro ships Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 running on top of it. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery capacity with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging.

(Image credit: Realme)

Meanwhile, the standard Realme P1 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset equipped with a 120Hz refresh panel and priced under Rs 16,000 (~$200), falling under the cheaper Android phone segment. It also has a 50MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera.

The device's color options look toned down compared to those of its sibling; however, the colors look attractive. There is a 5,000mAh battery capacity powering the device, and it supports 45W super fast charging. Additionally, it supports reverse charging.

The Realme P1 Pro is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 22,999 for the larger 256GB variant. The standard Realme P1 costs Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+256GB model. It also sports the Phoenix Red color alongside Peacock Green.