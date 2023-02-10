The Realme 10 Pro 5G taps Coca-Cola for a cool and refreshing new look

What you need to know

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition phone has been revealed.

The 10 Pro features a unique Coca-Cola backing and several unique and different software changes a regular phone will not have.

The 108MP can also utilize the unique 80s Cola filter for a old school, summery take on photos.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition can be purchased on February 14 for ₹20,999.

Realme has brought a cool and refreshing take on its latest Pro series device with a unique collaboration.

The Chinese OEM and Coca-Cola have partnered (opens in new tab) to deliver the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition phone. Users will find an asymmetrical red and black design on the phone's rear, with the beverage brand's name featured prominently in its classic font against the Coke Red hue.

With that, one of the most unique changes with the 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is the software. Realme 4.0 (Android 13) has been revamped with a UI that is as inviting as the cold beverage itself. The system icons have been altered with Coke's classic red look and varying items that still make those preloaded apps recognizable. The phone's lock screen is where things get a little more interesting as it features a large "Realmeow" Coca-Cola statue.

Plugging your USB-C charger into your phone will activate the unique bubbly animation on the statue's stomach.

(Image credit: Realme)

The Coca-Cola edition 10 Pro also features some unique sounds users won't find on a regular device. The special collaboration has added a bottle opening sound to the phone's camera shutter, Coke bubble noises when a notification is received, and that familiar Coca-Cola jingle whenever someone calls.

The standard Realme 10 Pro launched with a 108MP ProLight camera, and the latest partnership has done something special with it. This special edition phone offers the 80s Cola filter, which will make sipping on a Coke with friends during the summer feel even more memorable.

(Image credit: Realme)

The device itself still provides the 6.7-inch, 120Hz boundless display. To complete the dual camera array on the back, there is also a 2MP portrait camera, and on the front is a 16MP selfie camera. The mid-range phone contains the Snapdragon 695 chip and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging for a 50% charge in 29 minutes.

The new design gives a striking look to an otherwise squarely midrange Android phone, and one that would definitely stand out in a crowd. Special edition phones like this are something we would love to see featured more to help break up the monotony of similar-looking phones and pander to nerdy-thing lovers and superfans alike.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition phone will go on sale in India beginning February 14 for ₹20,999.