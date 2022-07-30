Poll: Did you buy the new Pixel 6a or Pixel Buds Pro?

Google's new Pixel 6a finally hit store shelves this week, and so far, the phone seems to be mostly a hit. In addition, Google launched its premium Pixel Buds Pro, which are probably the company's best wireless earbuds to date. Both devices offer the best that Google has to offer in smartphones and audio, and are worth a look if you're considering buying a new smartphone or earbuds.

Preorders opened on July 21, so consumers have had some time to make up their minds. That said, we want to know if you purchased Google's latest devices.

The Pixel 6a is Google's latest mid-range smartphone, competing with the likes of some of the best cheap Android phones from companies like Samsung and Motorola. While the hardware is a step down from its flagship counterparts, the Tensor chipset seems to make up for it, bringing flagship-level performance to the mid-range device.

There are already some hiccups that users have noticed with the new device, particularly with the fingerprint sensor, but the phone seems like a pretty solid choice.

Meanwhile, the new Pixel Buds Pro are Google's first wireless earbuds to sport active noise cancellation (ANC), taking the company's audio efforts to another level. They offer a clear audio experience, handy features like Live Translate, and an audio switching feature that seamlessly swaps devices depending on your use.

Of course, these devices arrive just ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung is gearing up to reveal its latest smartphones and earbuds. Google also has a Pixel 7 launch coming later this year that might be more enticing for Pixel fans looking for a more flagship experience.

