Pixel 8 Pro display is much more power efficient than Samsung and Apple

What you need to know

After some testing, it was discovered that the Pixel 8 Pro can reach its peak brightness using only 47% of the power when compared to its predecessor.

Courtesy of its "Super Actua" display, the Pixel 8 Pro's display is more power efficient than Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Consumers may find the changes in a positive light as the Pixel 7 Pro had severe battery draining problems with its display when it launched in October 2022.

Google equipped its latest Pro model phone with an upgraded display that has supposedly topped some of the other top players in the industry.

As detailed by Dylan Raga of XDA on X, the Pixel 8 Pro's display can apparently attain the peak brightness of its predecessor using only 47% of the power (via 9to5Google). This speaks volumes to the latest device's power efficiency as it only took 3W to reach 960 nits while the Pixel 7 Pro required 6.4W to achieve the same brightness.

A peek at the Google Pixel 8 Pro's display power efficiency. Produces the Pixel 7 Pro's peak brightness using only 47% of the power. Also leaps ahead of both Apple and Samsung. Yes, it's pretty nuts. pic.twitter.com/pHoNtd4FaKOctober 24, 2023 See more

Google's usage of the "Super Actua" display technology for the top surface of the Pixel 8 Pro is seemingly paying off as the device is even more power efficient than Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra. The gap here isn't vast, but both of Google's competitors require at least 4W of power to reach 960 nits while, as previously stated, the 8 Pro only needs 3W.

Testing has shown that Google's device remains brighter despite using slightly less power when the brightness is pushed.

X tipster Kamila Wojciechowska chimed in on the subject, discovering that the Pixel 8 Pro's Super Actua display is actually a Samsung E7 AMOLED LTPO screen — potentially the first put to use on a smartphone, as well.

While people are singing Google's high-praises, it's likely fleeting as the Pixel 8 Pro's peak brightness caps at 2,400 nits. Rumors have come out already, suggesting that Samsung will equip the Galaxy S24 Ultra with an upgraded display capable of reaching 2,500 nits.

Regardless, Google working to improve the quality of its flagship phone's display, whether it's for brightness or power efficiency, is a good thing. Back in October 2022, the Pixel 7 Pro was already causing problems for users as its display was severely draining its battery when at maximum brightness. Reports at the time spoke about the device using 50% more power at full brightness when compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The 7 Pro required 3.5W to 4W to even reach 600 nits for its display and around 6W to reach 1,500 nits.