OnePlus wants your input on future OxygenOS improvements via a physical forum

What you need to know

OnePlus has announced that its Open Ears Forum will return to a physical format.

The event will take place in London on November 28, during which participants can share their feedback to help shape the future of OxygenOS.

It is open to anyone who lives in or around London, and applications end on November 16.

After a few years of hosting its Open Ears Forum online due to the pandemic, OnePlus is finally restoring its physical format. The company has announced that it will hold this year's event in person, and it's inviting participants to join the discussion.

OnePlus is set to host this year's Open Ears Forum on November 28 in London, where it will solicit feedback and advice from a select group of attendees. These suggestions will be used to improve future releases of OxygenOS.

"Open Ears Forums (OEFs) are always a great opportunity for us to hear your feedback," the company said in a OnePlus Community post (opens in new tab). "You can get first-hand information before a product is launched; directly communicate with the OnePlus Staff; and, most importantly, influence our product with your input."

The Chinese phone maker is now accepting applications from anyone who lives in or around London. Only 25 applications will be accepted.

If you want to share ideas with the OnePlus development team and make suggestions for future updates to the best OnePlus phones of tomorrow, this is the time and place. Applications will be accepted until November 16, with selected participants notified by the end of that week.

OnePlus says its product team will compile your suggestions "on current and upcoming features and will put your advice and feedback into consideration." The forum has been one of the ways OnePlus takes public input on product development, so any feedback gathered from the upcoming event should have a good chance of making it to actual products in the future.

The event will take place on November 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. GMT. If you want to join, you can apply through this link (opens in new tab).