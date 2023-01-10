OnePlus 7 and 7T exit Android's good graces with final OxygenOS update

What you need to know

The OnePlus 7 series and 7T lineup have received their final OxygenOS update.

OnePlus says the 2019 flagship phones will no longer receive further updates after the most recent release.

The last update comes in the form of Oxygen OS 12 MP3, which includes the December 2022 security patch and other improvements.

The OnePlus 7 and 7T families of phones have had a successful four-year run despite a few setbacks, and they're now set to retire. OnePlus has released a new Android 12 update for the devices, while quietly revealing that it would be the last.

OnePlus announced the final update for the OnePlus 7 series (opens in new tab) and the 7T lineup (opens in new tab) via its community page (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)). The OxygenOS 12 MP3 update introduces the December 2022 security patch along with improved system stability and performance. It's also meant to beef up mobile network connections.

On the flip side, it marks the end of the line for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro, all of which occupied our roster of the best Android phones at one point or another. While this is not surprising, some users were disappointed that OnePlus made the announcement in a single paragraph rather than in a separate, dedicated post.

The quartet of phones made their debut four years ago, and while OnePlus announced late last year its commitment to release four generations of OxygenOS updates and five years of security updates for selected devices, the OnePlus 7 and 7T lineups were obviously excluded.

These devices were supposed to only be updated up to Android 12 in line with OnePlus' maintenance schedule, and they did receive the update late last year. However, it did not go without its share of troubles thanks to a network problem that caused a major delay in the rollout.

Nevertheless, the Chinese phone maker recuperated and resumed the stable OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rollout for the OnePlus 7 and 7T families in October. The phones' last update is now making its way to major markets, including Europe and India.