OnePlus 7 and 7T series receive stable OxygenOS 12, complete with visual revamp

OnePlus 7 and 7T series phones receive the OxygenOS 12 skin atop Android 12 in India.

This update brings noteworthy updates seen in the beta such as the Work-Life Balance feature, Canvas AOD improvements, and dark mode.

The update is currently available first to Open Beta testers with others not enrolled expected to receive it sometime after.

After three months in the beta phase, the OnePlus 7 and 7T series devices are receiving a stable build of OxygenOS 12.

According to XDA Developers, the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro in India are now receiving an update for Android 12 alongside OxygenOS 12. The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro will find build version GM1901_11.H.28, while the 7T and 7T pro will see version HD1901_11.F.16.

While the patch notes for these devices gaining OnePlus' OxygenOS 12 skin atop Android 12 isn't large, a couple of notable improvements come in the form of the phone's overhauled visuals. OnePlus is bringing in its Smart Battery Engine feature, which prolongs your phone's battery life based on a few algorithms and biometric self-restoring technology.

There were a few improvements expected to come with the stable release of OxygenOS 12 during its beta, which we're seeing fully now. The addition of the Work-Life Balance feature was one of those expectations which allow users to switch between a "work" mode and a "life" mode via the quick settings. This is similar to Google's work profiles on Android 13, which recently gained some improvements.

For the devices' Canvas AOD, OnePlus is offering new styles of lines and colors to allow users to fully customize the appearance of their phones. OxygenOS 12 brings different levels to your phone's dark mode. This darker theme now supports three levels that users can adjust at any time to bring about personalization and comfort.

As XDA notes, this initial release of OxygenOS 12 is currently limited to those who participated in the Open Beta program. For right now, those who were not enrolled in that program will have to wait for their devices to receive the update as OnePlus rolls it out, which shouldn't be much longer now. Users outside of India should also begin to receive the update soon after it's fully out in India.