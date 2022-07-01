OnePlus 7 and 7T receive the OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) beta, finally

What you need to know

OnePlus has announced the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta for the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro, as well as the Nord CE and 9RT.

So far, only the regional India version is available; global users are recommended to wait.

These are the last OnePlus phones due to receive the update besides the Nord N20 5G.

The update makes improvements to Work-Life Balance, Canvas AOD, and dark mode, but has some known bugs.

On the OnePlus community forums, OxygenOS Operations Manager Abdul B. announced on June 30 that the OxygenOS 12 beta is available for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, their Pro versions, and the OnePlus Nord CE.

The OnePlus 9RT finally received the OxygenOS 12 beta based on Android 12 last week. With this new batch of phones, OnePlus has officially brought the beta to nearly every Android 12-eligible phone.

Unfortunately, it's only the Indian software version that's currently available for download, not the Global version. Abdul B. notes that global users "may introduce unforeseen bugs or potential issues" by downloading it and advises you "wait for other regional versions to roll out."

Even if you have the right version of the phone, the posts note that there are "known issues" like being "unable to wake screen by tapping screen" or that your "reset data may fail" if you revert to OxygenOS 11.

If you own an Indian model and/or want to risk the bugs, we'll link to each relevant community post here, where you'll find download links for each relevant Android 12 package: OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro (opens in new tab) | OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro (opens in new tab) | OnePlus Nord CE (opens in new tab) | OnePlus 9RT (opens in new tab).

Now that these phones have entered open beta, we expect them to receive the final version in the next month or two. But it will vary based on what bugs pop up, where you live, and (in the U.S.) what carrier you use.

As far as we know, only one eligible OxygenOS 12 has yet to receive the beta: the new OnePlus Nord N20 5G, which launched this June with Android 11.

As for what new features OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T owners will receive, OxygenOS 12 expands Work-Life Balance to all users, adds Canvas AOD updates for your lock screen, makes battery longevity improvements with Smart Battery Engine, and even lets you customize your dark mode color theme. You can check the linked posts for the full list.

OnePlus also recently put out a call for OnePlus 10 Pro owners to join the OxygenOS 13 closed beta. But before it can go all-in on the new OS, it needs to clean up its unfinished software business with its older phones.