The OnePlus 12 is finally getting its promised AI features in Android 15

OnePlus is pushing a second Android 15 update to its 12 series phone, which brings in the company's promised AI features.

The OnePlus 12 is picking up several features under the "AI Retouch" and "AI Writing Suite" monikers for photo reworks and writing assistance, respectively.

The first Android 15 update was pushed early in November; however, OnePlus highlighted that its AI features were still in testing.

Another update is starting to roll out for a past-gen OnePlus device that makes good on the company's promise.

The Chinese OEM posted its changelog for its second Android 15 update for the OnePlus 12 (via Android Headlines). OnePlus notes that the update that's rolling out (vCPH2573_15.0.0.305) is getting its start in India before arriving in North America, Europe, and other Global areas next week. Additionally, the update concerns OxygenOS 15 users, leaving those with OxygenOS 14 to wait as the company is "working to provide the update for you soon!"

More importantly, this update is bringing a couple of AI-based features to the OnePlus 12.

Thanks to Android 15, users will soon have access to AI Retouch. OnePlus states this will let users enhance the clarity of a "cropped, distant, or low-quality" picture. AI Retouch also includes "Unblur," which is said to assist in restoring colors, lighting in blurry photos, and other important details.

Lastly, "Remove Reflections" uses AI to remove unsightly mirroring effects found on glass for a "clearer more authentic" photo.

Additionally, the second Android 15 update brings AI Notes to the OnePlus 12. Kicking that off is the "AI Writing Suite" with tools to help you polish your drafts and "optimize" the AI's writing style to get the heavy work done for you. "Format" is said to bring your scattered notes into a more cohesive form while "Clean Up" removes "filler words" to facilitate more structured sentences.

OnePlus threw in support to instantly share live photos with iOS devices and the dependability of Bluetooth. The remainder of the changelog is as follows:

Contacts can now be switched to a floating window.

Photos can now recognize boarding passes and add them to Google Wallet.

Apps in large folders can now be displayed in 3 × 3 grids.

Fixes an issue that might cause some apps to crash.

Fixes a display issue where some app icons might overlap with other elements when pulling down the Quick Settings in the Photos app after restarting the phone.

Integrates the November 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

OnePlus initially pushed its major Android 15 upgrade for its 2023 flagship early in November. The update started rolling out to many of the same regions as this second "incremental" patch. However, the original rollout only offered the new features that OnePlus worked on for OxygenOS 15. Specifically, the software' icons were improved with a softer, rounded visual appeal on the Home screen and within its Systems area.

The animations of OxygenOS 15 have been revamped to be more fluid in every aspect of the device. Several new gesture controls aid users who're multitasking with more intuitive controls.

What's more, OnePlus highlighted its lack of AI features for the device during that first update. The company stated that those tools were still in "testing" and would begin rolling out in November. We're nearly at the end, meaning those in the U.S. and other places will begin seeing them early in December.