OnePlus 11 vs. OnePlus 10 Pro: Is the upgrade necessary?

After seemingly "losing its way" a bit, OnePlus is back with the OnePlus 11, taking over the reins from the OnePlus 10 Pro released in 2022. The competition couldn't be more fierce, as the OnePlus 11 comes in at the same price as the Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7 Pro. But has the company provided enough improvements to warrant an upgrade from the OnePlus 10 Pro?

OnePlus 11 vs. OnePlus 10 Pro: Design and display

From a design standpoint, there's no doubt that both the OnePlus 11 and 10 Pro will stand out from the crowd. Both of these phones are made from a combination of aluminum and glass, with the front screen making use of Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus.

Even though the dimensions are almost identical, the OnePlus 11 is just slightly heavier compared to the 10 Pro (205g vs. 201g). Coming as little surprise, both devices feature a 6.7-inch display, triple rear-camera setups, and the same 5,000mAh battery size.

Once you start diving deeper, it becomes pretty apparent that the OnePlus 11 offers a genuine upgrade over its predecessor. OnePlus upgraded the display with the 11, as it's equipped with a 2K resolution. It also uses LTPO 3.0 along with a 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED panel, compared to the LTPO 2.0 screen with "just" a Fluid AMOLED screen.

Although the names of the colors are slightly different, they do look pretty similar when comparing the OnePlus 11 vs. OnePlus 10 Pro. The former is available in either Titan Black or Eternal Green, while the latter comes in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

OnePlus 11 vs. OnePlus 10 Pro: Performance and battery life

Looking at the specs for both of these devices and there are some surprising differences between the two. The OnePlus 11 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, offering a substantial performance and efficiency upgrade over the OnePlus 10 Pro's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Both phones can be configured with 8GB of RAM, but if you want the best OnePlus experience, the 11 is also available with 16GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10 Pro tops out at 12GB of RAM. And while that might seem a bit disappointing, the 10 Pro makes up for it by being available with up to 512GB of storage, while the OnePlus 11 is capped at 256GB.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category OnePlus 11 OnePlus 10 Pro OS OxygenOS 13, Android 13 Android 12, OxygenOS 12.1 Display 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED, QHD+ (3216 x 1440), LTPO3, Gorilla Glass Victus 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED, QHD+ (3216 x 1440), LTPO2, Gorilla Glass Victus Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB/16GB LPDDR5X 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB UFS 3.1/256GB UFS 4.0 128GB/256GB/512GB Rear camera 1 50MP, f/1.8 1/1.56-inch, wide-angl 48MP, f/1.8, 1.12um, wide-angle Rear camera 2 48MP, f/2.2, 120-degree ultrawide-angle 50MP, f/2.2, 0.64um,150-degree ultrawide-angle Rear camera 3 32MP, f/2.0, 2x optical zoom 8MP, f/2.4, 1.0um, PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom Front lens 16MP, fixed focus 32MP, fixed focus Connectivity Sub-6 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 7 (via future OTA), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G Sub-6, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, A-GPS Audio Stereo sound, USB-C audio USB-C, AptX HD, stereo speakers Ingress Protection IP64 ❌ Security In-screen sensor In-display fingerprint (optical) Battery 5000mAh, 100W fast charging (80W in North America) 5000mAh, 80W wired charging, 150W wireless charging Dimensions 163.1 × 74.1 × 8.53mm, 205g 163 x 73.9 x 8.5mm, 201g Colors Titan Black, Eternal Green Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest

We already mentioned that both the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. This means that you should be able to make it through a full day on a single charge no matter what device you own.

However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 offers such an improvement in efficiency that the OnePlus 11 easily takes the cake. In our review, we were able to achieve "six hours of screen time spread over 19 hours" without the battery going "below 25%." By comparison, the OnePlus 10 Pro was able to provide "well over five hours of screen-on-time spread out over the course of 18 hours."

Charging speeds are also different across these two devices with the OnePlus 10 Pro being limited to an 80W non-Power Delivery charger. OnePlus righted the ship with the 11 thanks to the included 100W SuperVOOC charger. This will get your battery up to 65% with just a 15-minute charge, and 100% in less than half an hour.

OnePlus 11 vs. OnePlus 10 Pro: Cameras

The ongoing partnership between Hasselblad and OnePlus continues with the OnePlus 11, as the branding appears on the rear camera housing. While this partnership seems to be quietly chugging along, focusing on the imaging and software side, the real difference comes in the camera hardware itself.

Both the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro are equipped with triple-camera setups on the back of these phones. However, the OnePlus 11's main camera has been upgraded from the 48MP sensor on the 10 Pro to a 50MP Sony IMX890. This is flanked by a 48MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP telephoto camera offering a 2x optical zoom.

As stated in our review, the OnePlus 11 offers "the best camera of any OnePlus phone to date." That's not to say that the OnePlus 10 Pro is a slouch, but upgraded hardware in addition to consistent software improvements prove to provide the better experience.

OnePlus 11 vs. OnePlus 10 Pro: Should you upgrade?

For a few years, it seemed as though OnePlus had lost its way, as the phones being released just didn't really spark much excitement or enthusiasm. And since then, Google's Pixel lineup has continued to improve, with the Pixel 7 fixing many of the problems faced by the Pixel 6.

That being said, the OnePlus 11 seems to be a "return to form" of sorts, as it's equipped with the latest hardware specs, a unique design, and a price tag that undercuts the best Android phones. So unless you really need a phone with 512GB of storage, the OnePlus 11 is a pretty great upgrade over the OnePlus 10 Pro.

