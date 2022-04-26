OnePlus 10 Pro update brings improved fingerprint sensor, battery life, and more

What you need to know

OnePlus has released a new update for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The update includes several optimizations to the fingerprint sensor, selfie camera, battery, and more.

The update appears to have addressed some ongoing bugs as well, while others apparently remain.

Owners of the OnePlus 10 Pro can look forward to a new update that has started rolling out to the new flagship. The company announced the update on Monday, bringing notable improvements to various areas of the user experience.

The changelog posted to the OnePlus forum includes several "optimized features" for the OnePlus 10 Pro and a bug fix. The fingerprint scanner is among the "optimized" features and should function more reliably after the update, although we found it plenty fast and reliable in our OnePlus 10 Pro review. OnePlus has also improved the device's power consumption "in some scenarios," which hopefully means better battery life. The selfie camera should also be able to take better quality images.

You can view the full changelog below:

System

[Optimized] fingerprint algorithm, improved the success rate of fingerprint unlocking

[Optimized] the power consumption in some scenarios, improved user experience

[Optimized] audio processing, improved communication quality

[Fixed] the occasional issue that the phone may fail to turn on automatically at a set time [Improved] system stability

Camera

[Optimized] the quality of taking photos with the front camera

Network

Aside from the official changelog, some users are also reporting other improvements and other bugs that have seemingly been fixed, such as the blank calling screen and an issue that caused the lock screen to crash. However, it seems there are a few bugs left over that the update has not yet addressed, including problems with Android Auto.

That said, no phone is perfect, and even the best Android phones from Google and Samsung have had their share of bugs. Hopefully, OnePlus can squash these lingering problems sooner rather than later, as buggy software was one of the few problems holding the phone back in our testing.

OxygenOS 12 A.13 update will roll out incrementally to OnePlus 10 Pro owners in the U.S. and India, with other regions following later.