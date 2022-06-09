The OnePlus 10 Pro finally gets more RAM and storage in the US and Canada

What you need to know

The OnePlus 10 Pro launched earlier this year with one configuration for the U.S. market.

OnePlus is finally releasing a version of the phone with more RAM and storage.

The company is also revamping its Red Cable Club membership program in North America.

One plus is finally giving fans in the US what they want; a higher specced OnePlus10 Pro. Months after the device landed in global markets, the US will finally have access to the variant sporting more RAM and double the storage.

The "new" OnePlus 10 Pro offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. However, it won't be available through carriers like T-Mobile. Anyone interested in buying the souped-up version of one of this year's best Android phones will have to purchase the device through the OnePlus website, Best Buy, or Amazon. That said, the phone will support T-Mobile on Verizon's 5G networks (AT&T customers are out of luck, as a phone only supports the carrier's 4G LTE network).

OnePlus says the decision to finally bring this variant to the US came after "hearing feedback from the OnePlus community in North America." However, the choice to limit its flagship launch it's only one variant in the US mirrors the OnePlus 9 Pro launch, which only included the 12GB+256GB model and not the cheaper 8GB+128GB version of the phone.

In addition to the higher specced OnePlus 10 Pro, the company is also announcing a revamp to its Red Cable Club in North America. The membership program will now use a points-based system, where members can earn "RedCoins" to redeem third-party benefits like gift cards and even Google One subscriptions.

Points are earned through games or by making purchases. When you sign up for Rec Cable Club, you'll receive 500 RedCoins, while T-Mobile customers will receive a bonus 2000 points. T-Mobile customers will also get additional benefits, like a $50 trade-in bonus, extended warranty, and free shipping vouchers. You can sign up for Red Cable Club on the OnePlus website (opens in new tab).

For those interested in the 12GB+256GB OnePlus 10 Pro, you won't have to wait long, as the device will be available on June 15. It only comes in the Volcanic Black colorway (sorry, green fans) and will retail for US$969/CA$1,249. However, you'll have to act fast because OnePlus is giving buyers a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro if they purchase the phone between June 15 and June 20.