OnePlus 10 Pro deal: preorder on Amazon and get a free Echo Show 8

The phone doesn't officially drop until April 14th, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find epic OnePlus 10 Pro deals. Right now, instead of discounting the phone outright, Amazon is throwing in a free Echo Show 8 when you preorder the 10 Pro through their site, which is a value of around $130.

It's a somewhat unusual pairing, but the deal is quite welcome if you've been looking to upgrade your devices anyway. While supplies last, simply click the link next to the 'Extra Savings' text on the OnePlus 10 Pro Amazon product page (opens in new tab), then select 'Add both to Cart'.

With its vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display and impressive battery life, the OnePlus 10 Pro is an elegant combination of bold design and incredible performance. As we noted in our OnePlus 10 Pro review, the internal software of the phone 10 Pro does get a little buggy from time to time (at launch at least), but it ticks pretty much all the boxes if you want an ultra-fast flagship phone for day-to-day tasks. It comes in two stylish colors, Volcanic Black and Emerald Green, and is currently retailing for $899.99.

As the other half of the deal, the Amazon Echo Show 8 is an affordable smart speaker with a solid 13MP camera and ultrawide display that can follow you as you move around the frame during video calls. You can also watch TV shows and movies or just look up a recipe using simple voice commands.

Not interested in the Echo Show 8? You can still preorder the OnePlus 10 Pro through the company's official site and get a pair of OnePlus buds Z2 for free (opens in new tab).

OnePlus 10 Pro preorder deal of the day

If you decide you'd rather opt for the free pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 when you preorder the 10 Pro, make a quick stop by our OnePlus Buds Z2 review wireless earbuds before making your purchase.