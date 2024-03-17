The NUU B30 Pro 5G is a budget smartphone with impressive specs

What You Need To Know

The B30 Pro 5G will retail for $299.99, though there is a special promotional discount.

It will have a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.7" FHD+AMOLED display.

The phone will launch in only one color for now (light green).

NUU introduced its latest device on Friday, the B30 Pro 5G, which brings some great specs at an affordable price. Featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display screen with a variable refresh rate, the phone follows the success of the previously released NUU B20.

“With the B30 Pro, we’re not just launching a phone; we’re delivering a promise of affordability without compromising on excellence,” Danny Sit, CEO of NUU, said in a statement.

The handset features Gorilla Glass 3 on the back, with Dragontail glass protecting the display and a polycarbonate mid-frame. Internally, it boasts 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage along with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charge capability, fairly impressive specs when compared to the best cheap Android phones.

As for the camera, it’s 108-megapixel for the main camera and a 32-megapixel camera for the front. Additionally, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens are also built in. Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC capabilities are also built into the device.

Still, there are a few caveats to make note of. Currently, only one color option is available (light green), though a spokesperson told Android Central that more colors could be an option down the line. In that vein, the phone does not support wireless charging and is not IP-rated, which is important to determine how well the device holds up to water and dust. Lastly, it will launch being powered by Android 13 with a planned update to Android 14 slated for the summer.

Even with these caveats, the handset is affordable with a modest $300 price point, though interested consumers can take advantage of a special promotional offer and get the B30 Pro 5G for $269.99 from March 15 through March 31.

The promotional discount is the equivalent of the cost of a Google One Basic annual subscription ($19.99). As such, the subscription will be bundled with the phone, giving users 100GB of cloud storage and Google Photos editing features.

Interested consumers should know that the B30 Pro 5G will support T-Mobile’s network as well as its MVNO subnetworks. It also will have support for a minimum of two years for security and OS updates.