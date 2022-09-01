HMD Global comes for Fairphone with new eco-friendly Nokia devices and subscription service

What you need to know

HMD has announced three new phones: the Nokia X30 5G, G60 5G, and C31.

The company claims the X30 5G is its most "eco-friendly" phone, crafted from 100% recycled aluminum and 65% recycled plastic.

The Nokia T21 tablet comes with a 10.4-inch LCD display at €130.

The trio of phones will be available for purchase later in September.

HMD Global announced three new smartphones, one of which is its "most eco-friendly" Nokia X30 5G, alongside its new Nokia T21 tablet.

Keeping a solid eye on the environment has been something tech companies have gotten into more and more. HMD Global's latest Nokia release is no different. The company has announced the Nokia X30 5G, G60 5G, and C31 smartphones. While these phones were built with sustainability in mind, the X30 5G is claimed to be the company's most eco-friendly phone yet.

According to HMD Global, the new Nokia X30 5G was crafted with a 100% recycled aluminum frame, and its back panel was made using 65% recycled plastic. The device is also said to ship in a box made from 70% recycled paper.

The Nokia X30 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, which powers many of the best budget Android phones. The device has two configurations: a 6/128GB and an 8/256GB version. The phone features a 6.43-inch 1080p, FHD+ AMOLED PureDisplay. The device's main shooter is a 50MP lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP selfie camera. The phone will be available later in September, priced at €529/£399. The company also plans to support the phone with three years of OS upgrades and monthly security updates.

In addition to the X30 5G, HMD Global also launched the Nokia G60 5G. This phone is also powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Like the X30 5G, the G60 5G is made from 100% recycled plastic back with a 60% recycled plastic frame, sports a 50MP primary camera, and a 120Hz display. It will retail for €319/£249.

Many companies like Samsung tout eco-friendly approaches to building their phones, but Nokia's strategy rings similar to Fairphone and its latest Fairphone 4, a device that focuses on long-term support and repairability. Fairphone explained that for every phone it sells, it would recycle and rebuild another unused phone.

However, the similarities are really with HMD Global's new subscription service, "Circular." Customers can purchase a new device with monthly fees while also gaining additional incentives. The longer a phone is kept, the more points customers receive that can be put towards donations to charitable causes. Customers can also take advantage of fast replacements for broken or lost devices, the ability to change subscriptions, and more. Old devices will also be recycled or donated as part of the program.

It somewhat mirrors Fairphone's new subscription service, which similarly lets customers purchase a phone subscription and rewards them the longer they keep their devices, particularly if the phone remains unbroken.

Circular is only available in the U.K. and Germany, but HMD Global plans a global release sometime soon. With the service, customers in the U.K. can grab the Nokia X30 5G for £25 a month with a £30 start-up fee through Circular. Meanwhile, the Nokia G60 5G will be available through the Circular subscription for £12.50 a month with a £30 set-up fee.

The last phone announced on Thursday is the Nokia C31, which HMD claims offers three days of battery life due to its 5,050mAh battery. This phone is powered by a Unisoc 9863A1 chip with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal space or 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone features a 6.7-inch 720p display with a 13MP primary lens on its back. Unfortunately, it will miss out on major Android updates, with only two years of security updates in tow.

Those across Europe will be able to purchase the phone for €129.

HMD Global also announced a new Android tablet, the Nokia T21, which looks to bring some improvements over the fairly average Nokia T20 we reviewed earlier this year. The Nokia T21 tablet features a 10.4-inch LCD display with a 2000x1200 resolution. The device also supports an active stylus such as the Wacom WGP or Wacom Active ES 2.0 and can even be used as a second screen while using your PC.

The T21 features Android 12 with OS updates assured for the next two years and security updates for the next three. The T21 is powered by a Unisoc T612 chip and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage, so it will likely be just as unspectacular as its predecessor.

Fortunately, users have the option of 4G connectivity for calls and texting. The Nokia T21 tablet comes with an 8MP selfie camera and an 8MP lens on its back. An 8,200mAh battery is tucked away inside and can charge at 18W using USB-C 2.0.

The Nokia T21 retails in Europe for €130.