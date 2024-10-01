The new Motorola ThinkPhone 25 is all business, comes with five years of updates

What you need to know

Motorola is expanding its business portfolio with the launch of the ThinkPhone 25.

The phone debuts with a 6.4-inch pOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 7i with a frame strengthened by Aramid fiber.

The ThinkPhone 25 protects business data with Moto AI, ThinkShield, and five years of OS/security updates.

There is no price or availability for the ThinkPhone 25 confirmed.

Motorola is expanding its business portfolio of phones today (Oct 1) by launching the sequel to its ThinkPhone.

In a blog post, Motorola welcomed the ThinkPhone 25, highlighting the device's "military standard" durability. Business workers can take solace in the phone's Gorilla Glass 7i protection over its 6.4-inch pOLED display. With flat sides and rounded corners, Motorola states the Aramid fiber strengthens the device, helping it take what daily life brings.

With a patterned back like its predecessor, the ThinkPhone 25 features a 50MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and OIS (optical image stabilization). Joining it is a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The front of the device offers a 32MP shooter.

MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 chip handles your tasks, designed with AI and built on the 4nm process. Motorola states the SoC delivers "proven" performance and efficiency for business workers.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Buyers will find 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage available for the ThinkPhone 25. Additionally, Moto has packed a slightly smaller 4,310mAh battery into this year's model, as opposed to the first iteration. However, the company has continued to include a 68W TurboPower charger with the device. The phone can reach a 50% charge in ~11 minutes.

Moto's announcement post continues to hone in on the lengths gone for security and software with the ThinkPhone 25. To start, the device includes Moto AI, which powers Moto Secure's 2-factor authentication. The company states this is a hub for business workers to manage their security/privacy concerns, permissions, a "secret folder" for sensitive data, and more.

Businesses can onboard the ThinkPhone 25 faster as the device can be pre-configured with policies and settings. Security goes a step further through "eSIM remote provisioning" to minimize security breaches and help businesses "manage user behavior."

Consumers will also have Motorola's classic ThinkShield backed by AI-powered security features to protect them from malware and other online harm.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The ThinkPhone 25 launches with Android 14; however, Moto states that users will receive five years of Android OS updates and security updates, taking owners to at least 2029 in update eligibility.

The OS consumers will welcome comes installed with a "Clean OS" experience. Motorola says the phone will only contain apps "essential" for work without all the extra (fun) apps that'll keep you scrolling instead of working. Smart Connect for the ThinkPhone 25 implements a deep pairing between the device and your PC. Users can quickly throw files over from phone to PC or the ThinkPhone 25 can double as a mobile webcam.

Those interested can pick up the Moto ThinkPhone 25 in Carbon Black with its 8/128GB configuration. According to GSMArena, the device is set to debut in November for roughly €499 (~$549). Android Central has reached out to Motorola for confirmation about its pricing and availability. We will update this article when we hear back.