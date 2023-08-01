Motorola Razr Plus teardown reveals major similarity to the Galaxy Z Flip 4

What you need to know

Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything tears down the Motorola Razr Plus to see what makes it tick.

The phone cracked under pressure in a previous durability test, which revealed a gap behind the cover display.

The Razr Plus hinge is similar to one used on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series.

This year seems to be all about clamshell foldables as companies like Motorola and Samsung launch their latest in a bit to compete for broader consumer interest. The Motorola Razr Plus has been out for about a month now, and after a grueling durability test, Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything is taking the phone apart to see what makes this foldable tick.

As per usual, the teardown consists of disassembling the phone to show off its various internals, such as the camera modules, displays, motherboards, and more. The Motorola Razr Plus teardown reveals some interesting things about the phone's build, such as the motherboard, which sports a unique psychedelic sheen on the circuits.

As for the displays, Nelson points out a small gap behind the top portion of the Razr Plus cover screen, which may have helped cause the display to crack during his durability test. He also handles the main display, which he posits is using the same Ultra-Thin Glass that Samsung uses in its Galaxy Z Flip series.

Another similarity he points out between the Razr and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the hinge mechanism. When holding the hinges up side-by-side, you can see how similar the hinges appear. Nelson points out that the one used on the Razr Plus is different from Motorola's previous hinge mechanisms, which were much simpler than this newer one. Because of that, he wonders if Samsung is helping manufacturers like Google design foldable phones to sell more displays.

That would be interesting, although it would also be a little odd, considering it took Samsung so long to finally adopt the waterdrop-style hinge design that other manufacturers have settled on for some time, now.

Nonetheless, it's always cool to get a glimpse into the inner workings of a smartphone, especially one as unique as a foldable. The video also shows off the two batteries, the water and dust proofing, cooling pads, and more.

